Global Blockchain Technologies (BLOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (CVE:BLOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1133364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

About Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

