Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.46

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 172806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $620.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $429.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,345,000 after buying an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.46” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/global-brass-and-copper-brss-hits-new-12-month-low-at-27-46.html.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile (NYSE:BRSS)

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.