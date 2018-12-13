Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.46

Shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 172806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $620.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $429.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Brass and Copper by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,391,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,345,000 after buying an additional 97,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Brass and Copper Company Profile (NYSE:BRSS)
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.