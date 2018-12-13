Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,482,667 shares, an increase of 2.1% from the November 15th total of 63,138,026 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,761,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

GSAT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 199.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,506,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $102,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 20.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,318,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

