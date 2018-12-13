GMP Securities Lowers Suncor Energy (SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at GMP Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$57.00. GMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.06.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,153. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.49 and a twelve month high of C$55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.82999977905625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

