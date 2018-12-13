Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of GMLP opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,700 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $6,931,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,948,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

