Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €41.10 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €41.10 ($47.79) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a €39.60 ($46.05) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.06 ($51.23).

DWNI opened at €41.81 ($48.62) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

