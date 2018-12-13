Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give First Solar (FSLR) a $48.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $74.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on First Solar to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,932. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.93 million. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Solar by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 1,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,380 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

