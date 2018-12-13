Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Altium (ALMFF)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Altium stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Altium has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

