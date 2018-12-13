Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.09

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1563446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOV. BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.26%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,774,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 2,132,492 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,037,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 376,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 376,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

