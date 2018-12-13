Granite Oil (GXO) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Granite Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Oil from C$3.90 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Granite Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

TSE GXO opened at C$0.73 on Monday. Granite Oil has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. Granite Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.31%.

About Granite Oil

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

