Gravity Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Gravity has a market capitalization of $596,902.00 and $1,069.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.02538339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00142416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00172293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.09770667 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029634 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,186,274,420 coins and its circulating supply is 2,179,659,258 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

