Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hillenbrand by 44.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-lowers-holdings-in-hillenbrand-inc-hi.html.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.