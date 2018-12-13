GreenSky (GSKY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSKY. Sandler O’Neill raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GreenSky to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $34,173,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $34,363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $27,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

