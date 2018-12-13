GreenSky (GSKY) Raised to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of GreenSky from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Compass Point raised shares of GreenSky from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.62.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.20 on Monday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $244,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

