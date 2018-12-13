Gregory A. Lang Sells 87,822 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) insider Gregory A. Lang sold 87,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $345,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,813,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.99 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gregory A. Lang Sells 87,822 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/gregory-a-lang-sells-87822-shares-of-novagold-resources-inc-ng-stock.html.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.