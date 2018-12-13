GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 14.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 464,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.