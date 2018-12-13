GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 5,618 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $774,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AN opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

