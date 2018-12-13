GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 307.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

