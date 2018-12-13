Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:GBNK opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Guaranty Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Guaranty Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

