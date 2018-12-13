Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $350.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $59,484.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

