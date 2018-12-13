Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Zscaler (ZS)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $41.22 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.97.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,742,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $192,856.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,700. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

