GVC (GVC) Trading 6.4% Higher

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75). 710,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,260,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 629.50 ($8.23).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,135 ($14.83) to GBX 1,285 ($16.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,216.73 ($15.90).

In other GVC news, insider Jane Anscombe purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total transaction of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10).

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

