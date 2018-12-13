Halloween Coin (HALLO) Price Tops $0.0001

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Halloween Coin has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar. One Halloween Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Halloween Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.01878255 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000934 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003512 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001941 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00001270 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Halloween Coin Profile

Halloween Coin (CRYPTO:HALLO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,678,458 coins.

Buying and Selling Halloween Coin

Halloween Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halloween Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halloween Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halloween Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

