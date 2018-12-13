Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.8%.

NYSE HASI opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 33.99.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $57,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Blalock bought 4,290 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

