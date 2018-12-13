Harley-Davidson (HOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 18,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,570. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.