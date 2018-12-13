Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,555,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,357 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

