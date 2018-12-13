Hawaiian’s (HA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 5,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

