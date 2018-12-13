HC Wainwright Analysts Give Balchem (BCPC) a $101.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $80.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.94. Balchem has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,219.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

