Head-To-Head Comparison: EMAV (EMAV) vs. Tesla (TSLA)

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get EMAV alerts:

59.5% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMAV has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMAV and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Tesla -10.22% -34.27% -6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMAV and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Tesla $11.76 billion 5.43 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -32.41

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tesla.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EMAV and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 12 11 12 0 2.00

Tesla has a consensus price target of $320.97, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%.

Summary

Tesla beats EMAV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for EMAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.