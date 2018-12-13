Head-To-Head Contrast: Cubic (CUB) and Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) and Cubic (NYSE:CUB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Midwest Energy Emissions and Cubic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cubic 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cubic has a consensus target price of $72.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Cubic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cubic is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cubic has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Cubic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -43.83% N/A -70.47% Cubic 0.95% 2.79% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Cubic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $27.50 million 0.86 -$2.90 million ($0.03) -10.33 Cubic $1.20 billion 1.27 $12.31 million $0.64 87.34

Cubic has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cubic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Midwest Energy Emissions does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cubic beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.