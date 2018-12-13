Head to Head Contrast: Harley-Davidson (HOG) vs. ZAP (ZAAP)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and ZAP (OTCMKTS:ZAAP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZAP has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of ZAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and ZAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 9.30% 33.57% 6.63% ZAP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and ZAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.65 billion 1.04 $521.75 million $3.50 10.29 ZAP $10.77 million 0.06 -$23.48 million N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than ZAP.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ZAP does not pay a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harley-Davidson and ZAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 2 7 4 0 2.15 ZAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus price target of $44.08, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than ZAP.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats ZAP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; and general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gear, as well as licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ZAP Company Profile

ZAP, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric and advanced technology vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company offers electric, alternative energy and fuel efficient automobiles and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, and other forms of personal transportation. ZAP also markets its electric transportation products through its zapworld.com Website. The company was formerly known as ZAPWORLD.COM and changed its name to ZAP in 2001. ZAP was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

