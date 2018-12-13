Head to Head Contrast: Q.E.P. (QEPC) & Omega Flex (OFLX)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Omega Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and Omega Flex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.28 $7.94 million N/A N/A Omega Flex $101.80 million 5.37 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Omega Flex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P..

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 1.56% 0.97% 0.53% Omega Flex 17.39% 31.05% 24.12%

Dividends

Omega Flex pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Q.E.P. does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Flex has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Q.E.P. and Omega Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Omega Flex beats Q.E.P. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, and Benetiere brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and Medi Trac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

