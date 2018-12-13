Head to Head Contrast: Ricoh (RICOY) vs. IKONICS (IKNX)

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. IKONICS does not pay a dividend. Ricoh pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ricoh has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ricoh and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.63 billion 0.36 -$1.22 billion ($1.69) -5.42 IKONICS $17.24 million 1.03 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ricoh.

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh -5.15% -10.12% -3.91% IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ricoh and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 1 0 0 2.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ricoh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IKONICS beats Ricoh on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software. It also provides office services, such as personal computer servers, network related equipment and related services, software, and document related services and solutions. In addition, the company offers optical equipment, electrical units, semiconductors, digital cameras, industrial cameras, 3D printing products, and environment and health care related products, as well as thermal media products. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

