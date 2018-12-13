Head-To-Head Survey: Hillenbrand (HI) and Conversion Labs (CVLB)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.77 billion 1.46 $76.60 million $2.43 17.05 Conversion Labs $5.05 million 1.60 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 4.33% 21.01% 7.97% Conversion Labs -9.00% -146.04% -94.76%

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Conversion Labs does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Conversion Labs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. It provides twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. It sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet based direct response marketing company, manufactures and sells personal care and nutritional supplement products. Its products portfolio include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for men and women; and iNR Wellness, a daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta glucans. The company sells its products worldwide through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

