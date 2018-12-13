Head to Head Survey: Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) versus Yum! Brands (YUM)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Yum! Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.78 billion 0.80 $102.29 million $2.62 17.32 Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.95 $1.34 billion $2.96 31.45

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s Int’l. Papa John’s Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Papa John’s Int’l has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Papa John’s Int’l is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 3 5 0 2.63 Yum! Brands 0 12 7 0 2.37

Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus target price of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $90.87, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l 2.64% -27.98% 10.97% Yum! Brands 28.81% -17.89% 26.70%

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Papa John’s Int’l on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

