Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Visa Inc (V) Stock

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $137.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Visa Inc (V) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/hengehold-capital-management-llc-invests-207000-in-visa-inc-v-stock.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.