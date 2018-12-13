Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,001 shares of company stock worth $360,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,540,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 149,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $574.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

