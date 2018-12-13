Hexindai (HX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 295,008 shares.The stock last traded at $2.02 and had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a market cap of $100.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.92.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. Hexindai had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexindai in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexindai in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexindai in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexindai by 29.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexindai by 26.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 205,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

