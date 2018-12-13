Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $76,253,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,355,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,363,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 142,654 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.16 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $713,795.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

