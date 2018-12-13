Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 31st

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

WARNING: “Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 31st” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/hillenbrand-inc-hi-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-on-december-31st.html.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.