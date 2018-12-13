Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

