Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $173.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

