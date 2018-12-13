Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 559,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106,156 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.33 on Thursday. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

