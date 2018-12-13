Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000,000 after purchasing an additional 280,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AGCO by 45.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,018,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 631,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $117,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

