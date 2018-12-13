Hiscox (HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($18.88) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,471.67 ($19.23).

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,649 ($21.55) on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total value of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

