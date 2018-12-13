HOLD (HOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,422.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $429,883.00 and approximately $107,422.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOLD has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.02495251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00171952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.10395794 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030670 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

