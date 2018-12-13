Holderness Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $109.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $836.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

