HomeBlockCoin One Day Volume Reaches $83.00 (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HomeBlockCoin has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. HomeBlockCoin has a market cap of $12,698.00 and $83.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HomeBlockCoin Profile

HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HomeBlockCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

