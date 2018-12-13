Homrich & Berg Has $11.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 392.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $265.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $252.92 and a one year high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

