Horizen Price Down 14.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00133545 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, COSS and BiteBTC. During the last week, Horizen has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and $307,427.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.01569182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00337948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00071425 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00030919 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,359,113 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Graviex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

